Ripple Effect Strengthens High-Tech Focus, Expands PR Team To Meet Growing Demand For AI-Driven Software Expertise

(left) Valerie Harding, CEO of Ripple Effect Communications and (right) Robin Baker, Former Network Chairman of the Eurocom Worldwide presents Ripple Effect an award for 20 years of membership

Ripple Effect Communications Strengthens Position to Help High-Tech Innovators Navigate the AI Landscape

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ripple Effect Communications , an integrated marcom and PR agency renowned for its award-winning thought leadership campaigns, today announced a significant enhancement of its capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to serve the rapidly evolving high-tech industry. This strategic move is accompanied by the expansion of the team with the addition of Liam Scott and Haley Congistre. Based on the west coast, these talented PR professionals enhance the company's marketing support guidance to clients' AI-driven software solutions for diverse sectors such as manufacturing, medical devices, electronics, aviation, automotive, and clinical trials.“We are thrilled to welcome Liam and Haley to the Ripple Effect family and expand our team in California," said Barrie Locke, SVP at Ripple Effect. "Their expertise in developing compelling content, coupled with their passion for the tech industry, will be invaluable in helping our clients communicate their innovative technology solutions to a global audience. They will be a valued team members in developing impactful abstracts, blog posts, media pitches, and thought leadership articles for our clients.”As AI continues to revolutionize industries, Ripple Effect Communications recognizes the critical need for specialized communication strategies that effectively convey the complex value propositions of these cutting-edge technologies. The agency's deep understanding of the high-tech landscape, coupled with its proven track record in developing impactful social media and thought leadership campaigns, positions it as a premier partner for companies driving innovation in AI-powered software."The proliferation of AI across industries demands clear and compelling communication to build trust, establish credibility, and drive market adoption," said Valerie Harding, Founder and President of Ripple Effect Communications. "We are committed to providing our clients with the strategic guidance and creative execution necessary to navigate this dynamic market and achieve their business objectives. Our focus on AI-driven software will allow us to serve clients even better.”Through the Eurocom Worldwide network , Ripple Effect Communications provides unparalleled reach and influence across diverse cultural business landscapes. Clients can leverage collaborative opportunities afforded by the Eurocom Worldwide network to seamlessly integrate local market expertise into a client's global PR program. The advantages of a vast, interconnected network and the ability to navigate the complexities of international markets with confidence is vital in the emerging technologies space (AI, IIoT, Cloud, machine learning).“At last year's Annual Conference in Helsinki, we celebrated Ripple Effect's 20th anniversary as a member of our global PR Network,” said Mike Maynard , Deputy Chairman of Eurocom Worldwide.“Over the years, Ripple Effect has consistently been a thought leader and an excellent partner in cutting-edge technology sectors. We greatly appreciate their ongoing engagement with our global PR community and congratulate them on their recent team expansion.”Ripple Effect Communications is renowned for its expertise in developing and executing comprehensive thought leadership campaigns that elevate brands, establish industry authority, and drive business growth. The agency's integrated approach encompasses strategic planning, content creation, media relations, and digital marketing, ensuring that clients achieve their communication goals.About Ripple Effect Communications:Based in Boston, New York, and California, Ripple Effect is a next-generation communications agency that redefines the PR landscape. We leverage an executive-level talent pool, fueled by client-side experience, to create integrated campaigns that deliver measurable results. Specializing in thought leadership, content marketing, and influencer relations, we excel at translating complex technologies and ideas into compelling narratives that resonate globally. Our innovative infrastructure and agile, ROI-driven approach ensure lean, impactful performance, empowering clients to lead in their markets. Ripple Effect transforms complex technologies into clear, differentiated value propositions that drive market leadership, amplify innovation and drive real-world impact. Learn more at and connect on LinkedInContact:Dawn FontaineRipple Effect CommunicationsTel: 617 536 8887Email: ...

