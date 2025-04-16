Fenris Launches Predictive AI Subscription Service For Real-Time Optimization Of Insurance Distribution Outcomes

Fenris logo

Productized machine learning, bespoke algorithms, and Fenris' proprietary insurance data as a scaled application for auto, home, and commercial insurance lines

- Jen Linton

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fenris, a leading provider of data and analytics solutions for the U.S. insurance industry, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Predictive AI Subscription Service. Designed to optimize insurance intake workflows in real time, this innovative technology solution empowers insurers to boost conversion rates, streamline operations, and drive profitable growth.

With insurers facing unprecedented demand-nearly half (49%) of U.S. auto insurance customers are actively shopping for new policies, according to J.D. Power-traditional workflows are struggling to keep pace. Fenris' Predictive AI subscription service leverages advanced machine learning models to deliver actionable insights at intake, enabling insurers to improve risk segmentation, prioritize high-value leads, and enhance customer and agent experiences.

“Our Predictive AI platform addresses a critical gap in the insurance distribution process,” said Jen Linton, CEO and Founder of Fenris.“By embedding intelligence into real-world workflows, we're helping insurers achieve better, more personalized outcomes-faster decisions, higher profitability, and more personalized engagement with policyholders.”

Solving Industry Challenges with Intelligent Workflows

The new subscription service enables insurers of all sizes-including top 10 carriers, MGAs, brokers, and technology platforms-to adopt custom predictive models tailored to their unique objectives. Powered by Fenris' proprietary dataset of billions of third-party data features and informed by over 50 million observed outcomes, these models deliver results securely via API in under one second, and can be used across the full lifecycle of the policy for best results.

“We built this capability with business leaders and internal data teams in mind,” said Jay Bourland, CTO of Fenris.“Predictive models are only as good as their ability to adapt, and rapid retraining with recent outcomes ensures our clients stay ahead of shifting market conditions. With Fenris, clients can focus on driving strategic insights at scale instead of chasing model maintenance and the upkeep of AI infrastructure.”

Key benefits include:

Increased Efficiency: Automate lead triage and risk assessment at intake.

Higher Conversion Rates: Focus resources on high-value opportunities.

Improved Profitability: Enhance lifetime value through smarter engagement strategies.

Clients typically see at least a 10x return on investment by integrating Fenris' predictive intelligence into their workflows.

Real Results for Insurers

Fenris' most popular models include Propensity to Buy, Lead Value Scoring, Risk Segmentation for personal lines, and Submission Triage for commercial lines. Additionally, insurers can leverage models for policies in force, such as Cross-Sell Likelihood and Retention Recommendations.

“Until now, most insurance data products were focused on underwriting or claims,” added Linton.“Fenris is leading the way in transforming customer acquisition with predictive intelligence that drives profitable growth while improving both agent and customer experiences.”

About Fenris

Since its launch in 2020, Fenris has enabled millions of auto, home, and commercial insurance quotes with its comprehensive Application Prefill APIs. By delivering AI-powered predictive intelligence and data enrichment tools, Fenris helps insurers optimize intake workflows and improve profitability.

To learn more about how Fenris is transforming insurance distribution with Predictive AI solutions, visit .

Amanda Hooley

Fenris

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.