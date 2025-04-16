The Columbus Organization Awarded HCBS Case Management Contract In Vermont

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLUE BELL, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation's leading provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, brain injury, and complex health concerns, today announced their selection by Vermont's Department of Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) to provide home and community-based case management services in the state. As part of Vermont's HCBS-COI Project, the award will enable Columbus to provide case management in Vermont for Developmental Disability Services (DDS) and the Brain Injury Program (BIP) as of October 1, 2025.

With its long history delivering person-centered care coordination, The Columbus Organization has been at the forefront of innovation, developing novel approaches that ensure tangible health outcomes for the individuals and families they serve. Leveraging a unique set of analytical tools and an unwavering dedication to person-centered planning, Columbus brings a unique model of case management to Vermont, with the opportunity to support 3,500-4,500 individuals in the state.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Care Coordination for Columbus, commented,“We are honored to have been selected as a case management agency to support the DDS and TBI communities in Vermont. Philosophically, we believe we share a pioneering spirit with the state – always seeking new and better ways to improve the lives of so many people. Our resources, infrastructure, and team of knowledgeable, skilled, and dedicated case managers all play a vital role in empowering individuals and ensuring improved health outcomes for the people we support.”

The Department of Aging and Independent Living will be organizing DDS informational meetings throughout April as well as community information sessions in May to address questions and provide an opportunity for individuals and families to meet The Columbus Organization staff. More information can be found at .

About The Columbus Organization

For over 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, conditions associated with aging, brain injury, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit , like The Columbus Organization on Facebook , or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Email: ...