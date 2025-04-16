Shikara Capsizes In Dal Lake 4 Family Members Rescued Safely

An official said that four members of a family, who were inside a Shikara boat in the interiors of Dal Lake, fell into the water as the boat capsized this afternoon.

He said all the four persons were swiftly saved by SDRF and quick response teams.“All the four persons are safe.”

The head of the family was identified as Shwetang Murkya. The boat has been handed over to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the four people were playing and shaking the boat, which resulted in its capsizing, and investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

