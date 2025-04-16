Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shikara Capsizes In Dal Lake 4 Family Members Rescued Safely

Shikara Capsizes In Dal Lake 4 Family Members Rescued Safely


2025-04-16 10:11:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four members of a family were on Wednesday rescued after they drowned in Dal Lake due to a boat capsizing incident, officials said.

An official said that four members of a family, who were inside a Shikara boat in the interiors of Dal Lake, fell into the water as the boat capsized this afternoon.

He said all the four persons were swiftly saved by SDRF and quick response teams.“All the four persons are safe.”

The head of the family was identified as Shwetang Murkya. The boat has been handed over to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the four people were playing and shaking the boat, which resulted in its capsizing, and investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

Read Also 570 Houseboats Linked To STPs In Dal Lake Uber Rolls Out Shikara Bookings In Srinagar's Dal Lake

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16042025000215011059ID1109437599

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search