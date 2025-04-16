403
Acting PM Reaffirms Kuwait's Commitment To Supporting Global Civil Aviation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed on Wednesday Kuwait's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at developing the civil aviation sector and enhancing cooperation with specialized organizations to promote safety, security, and sustainable growth in this field.
His remarks came following a meeting at Bayan Palace with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Salvatore Sciacchitano and the ICAO Regional Director for the Middle East Office, Mohammad Abubakar Abdullah Farea.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah and head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Kuwait and ICAO in areas of aviation and air safety, and also reviewed recent developments and key issues in the civil aviation sector on both regional and international levels. (end)
