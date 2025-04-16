Penn Dental Medicine Study Finds New Therapy Shows Promise Against Periodontal Diseases

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Periodontal diseases, commonly known as gingivitis and periodontitis, remain a significant global health challenge, affecting nearly 60% of adults aged 65 and older and contributing to substantial medical, psychological, and financial burdens. Driven by a deregulated immune response to oral bacteria, chronic inflammation can not only lead to gum tissue destruction and tooth loss but also is linked to numerous systemic conditions.

Researchers at Penn Dental Medicine discovered in an earlier clinical study that the chronic gum inflammation can promote an aging-related condition called "senescence," even in younger tissues. Senescent cells, which have permanently ceased to divide in response to stress, secrete inflammatory molecules that increase tissue damage, impair healing, and accelerate disease severity.

Now, a new translational study by the same research team reveals that targeting senescent cell burden could be an effective strategy for managing periodontal disease and promoting oral health.

In a paper recently published in the Journal of Dental Research , researchers showed that an anti-senescence therapy or "senotherapy," consisting of an enzyme inhibitor called dasatinib and a natural flavonoid plant compound called quercetin, reduced markers of senescence and associated periodontal inflammation and bone loss in lab-dish and animal models.

"Our findings suggest that senotherapy offers a promising approach to preserving periodontal health," says Dr. Esra Sahingur of Penn Dental Medicine. "Periodontitis is more than a bacterial infection-it's driven by immune and metabolic dysfunction, cellular aging, and inflammation. By targeting inflammation and senescent cells, we may disrupt the chronic disease cycle and unlock new preventive and therapeutic possibilities for oral and systemic health."

Sahingur and her team now hope to initiate an early-stage clinical trial to assess the effects of quercetin alone on biological and clinical markers in patients with gum diseases. She says that future clinical trials might also investigate the benefits of adding dasatinib at lower doses and intermittently to determine its safety and efficacy in periodontal applications.

"Our hope is that these initial clinical trials will provide proof-of-concept for leveraging the therapeutic potential of natural products -- either as standalone agents or in combination regimens-as host modulatory strategies to enhance clinical outcomes in the management of periodontitis," Sahingur says. "If successful, this could lay the foundation for more targeted and effective treatments, particularly for patients at high risk of severe periodontal disease."

Media Contact: Beth Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE PENN DENTAL MEDICINE

