Pakistan warns India over alleged “weaponization of water”
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Friday voiced serious concerns over what it described as India’s “weaponization of water,” warning that New Delhi’s actions pose a threat to peace and stability in South Asia.
Briefing foreign envoys in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan observed unusual and abrupt fluctuations in the flow of the River Chenab on two occasions this year—April 30 to May 21 and again from December 7 to 15. "These variations in water flow are of extreme concern for Pakistan, as they point to unilateral release of water by India into the River Chenab," Dar said, citing violations of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
Dar noted that India had unilaterally suspended the treaty following an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. “I have requested this meeting to bring to your attention a situation that threatens peace and stability in South Asia,” he added, emphasizing the potential humanitarian and economic consequences.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that its Indus Water Commissioner sent a letter to the Indian counterpart seeking clarification under the treaty’s dispute-resolution mechanisms, but New Delhi has not responded publicly.
Dar warned that India’s “manipulation of water” during critical phases of Pakistan’s agricultural cycle threatens lives, livelihoods, food security, and economic stability. "Water is life, and it cannot be weaponized," he said, urging India to immediately reinstate treaty provisions.
He further stated that letters had been sent to the UN Security Council president, the UN secretary-general, and the UN General Assembly president, calling for international attention and intervention. "Pakistan's National Security Committee has already declared that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water to Pakistan under the treaty will be considered as an act of war," Dar warned.
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, governs the sharing of six rivers between India and Pakistan. Under the agreement, India controls the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, while Pakistan receives the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.
