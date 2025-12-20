403
China files WTO complaint against India over ICT tariffs
(MENAFN) China on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against India, challenging New Delhi’s tariffs on information and communications technology (ICT) products and subsidies for the photovoltaic sector. Beijing accused India of violating multiple WTO trade obligations.
"On December 19, China submitted a request for consultations to India at the WTO regarding India's tariff measures on information and communication products and photovoltaic subsidy measures," a spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said.
The ministry claimed that India’s measures may breach WTO rules, including binding tariff commitments and national treatment principles, and could amount to prohibited import substitution subsidies. "These measures give India's domestic industries an unfair competitive advantage and harm China's interests," the spokesperson added.
The complaint follows a prior WTO case filed by China targeting India’s electric vehicle and battery subsidy programs. The ministry described the latest action as a “firm step” to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese industries and urged India to “abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its erroneous practices.”
China previously raised concerns in October that India’s state subsidies for EV and battery production distorted competition and disadvantaged foreign firms.
