403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Sanctions Former Syrian Regime's Militias, Individuals On Violence Charges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The UK has imposed sanctions on some groups and individuals of the former Syrian regime on charges of committing violence and crimes against Syrian civilians, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said on Friday.
In a press release, the ministry added that the sanctions are travel ban, freezing properties and assets of six individuals of the former Syrian regime, in addition to three entities termed by the ministry as armed militias.
The individuals are: Ghaith Dalla, a former senior regime military commander, and a leader of a pro-regime militia group, and Miqdad Fatiha, a former regime military commander, and a leader of a pro-regime militia group. The sanctions also included Mohammad al-Jasim, a commander of Sultan Suleiman Shah militia group, Sayf Boulad, a commander of Hamza Division militia group, Mudallal Khoury, a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime and Imad Khoury, a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime, it noted.
The following organisations are today subject to an asset freeze: Sultan Murad Division, a militia group, Sultan Suleiman Shah Division, a militia group commanded by Mohammed al-Jasim and Hamzat Division, a militia group commanded by Sayf Boulad.
The statement affirmed that the UK remains committed to backing Syrian people to rebuild their country and economy toward a more a more stable, free, and prosperous future. (end)
mrn
In a press release, the ministry added that the sanctions are travel ban, freezing properties and assets of six individuals of the former Syrian regime, in addition to three entities termed by the ministry as armed militias.
The individuals are: Ghaith Dalla, a former senior regime military commander, and a leader of a pro-regime militia group, and Miqdad Fatiha, a former regime military commander, and a leader of a pro-regime militia group. The sanctions also included Mohammad al-Jasim, a commander of Sultan Suleiman Shah militia group, Sayf Boulad, a commander of Hamza Division militia group, Mudallal Khoury, a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime and Imad Khoury, a Syrian/Russian businessman who helped finance the activities of the Assad regime, it noted.
The following organisations are today subject to an asset freeze: Sultan Murad Division, a militia group, Sultan Suleiman Shah Division, a militia group commanded by Mohammed al-Jasim and Hamzat Division, a militia group commanded by Sayf Boulad.
The statement affirmed that the UK remains committed to backing Syrian people to rebuild their country and economy toward a more a more stable, free, and prosperous future. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment