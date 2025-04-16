FM:Systems Workplace Management Solution Is Now Fedramp Authorized

With the FedRAMP authorization, U.S. federal government agencies can access best-in-class workplace

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems today proudly announces it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization for its FMS:Workplace solution. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that establishes a standardized approach for security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. This designation approves FMS:Workplace for use by federal agencies where any compromise in confidentiality, integrity or availability could significantly impact agency operations, assets or individuals.

Brian Haines, chief strategy officer for FM:Systems, expressed the significance of achieving FedRAMP authorization, stating, "As government agencies drive forward the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, FedRAMP authorization for FMS:Workplace is a clear indication that security and reliability are at the forefront. The authorization underscores FM:Systems commitment to helping the public sector optimize their workplaces, while upholding the highest level of security and compliance. We look forward to assisting the public sector use FMS:Workplace to greatly improve operational, environmental and financial performance in their facilities and real estate portfolios."

By streamlining security assessments and eliminating duplicative efforts, FedRAMP enables agencies to significantly reduce the time, cost and administrative burden associated with independently vetting cloud-based solutions. Agencies can adopt FMS:Workplace more quickly, avoiding costly and redundant security evaluations while ensuring continuous compliance with federal security standards. These efficiencies support long-term saving opportunities in security assessment costs, operational management and procurement timelines.

Building on its efforts to support U.S. federal agencies and organizations, FM:Systems has worked toward FedRAMP authorization - providing secure access to the same trusted workplace management solution used by the world's largest organizations to manage, analyze and report on facilities and real estate operations and maintenance - all in one place.

Notable FMS:Workplace features include:



Space Management

Asset Management

Move Management

Maintenance Management

Strategic Scenario Planning

Real Estate Management

Sustainability Management Project Management

FM:Systems is also FedRAMP Authorized for its room and desk booking solution , FMS:Employee.

The company's workplace management solutions are widely deployed across government institutions, including many executive departments of the federal government. For more details on FM:Systems FedRAMP Authorized solutions, please visit the government page on the FM:Systems website .

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems offers scalable and intuitive workplace management solutions that empower organizations with data-backed insights to enhance occupant experiences, optimize space, and reduce the environmental impact of buildings. Part of Johnson Controls OpenBlue, the leading smart building technology ecosystem, FM:Systems solutions make it possible for organizations to create spaces that drive efficiency, wellbeing and productivity. With our full suite of configurable solutions designed to meet the specific needs of organizations, we help facilities managers on their path toward an autonomous building future - transforming buildings from physical structures into smart, living entities that are responsive to the changing needs of employees, the building itself and the environment. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit .

Media Contact

Andrea Oliveira

(458) 206-6478

[email protected]

SOURCE FM:Systems

