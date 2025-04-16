Emerging Santa Cruz-Based RTD Brand, West Peak Sparkling Spirits, Announces Notable Growth And Momentum Across The Business With Launch Of Three New Skus And Expanded Footprint Across California

Recent Launch of New Products



Sparkling Whiskey Smash – Whiskey with a hint of dark cherry and lemon

Sparkling Vodka Swing – Vodka with real brewed tea and a hint of pineapple and lemon 8-Pack Variety Pack – Featuring the two new flavors plus Sparkling Vodka Punch and Sparkling White Rum Cooler

Securement of Four New and Notable Distributor Partners, Resulting in Expanded Footprint



San Francisco Naturals – Greater SF Bay Area, East Bay, Santa Cruz County

Mussetter Distributing – Northeast Bay Area through Sacramento and Tahoe

J&L Wines – Monterey, Fresno, SLO, Ventura counties Brown Bag Beverage – San Diego County

"With the rise of the California consumer's preference for RTD cocktails, yet still wanting local products, West Peak has really hit a home run with these RTDs," said Jason Mussetter, General Manager, Mussetter Distributing. "The packaging, flavors and taste are all there, so I am confident the retailers and consumers will love them from the start!"

"The West Peak organization are great people to work with in this competitive category," said Peter Michel, Vice President of Sales at J&L Wines. "They have it all together with what's in the can, their marketing, competitive pricing and support in the marketplace. They nailed it with their new flavors and variety packs too!"

"We are excited to work with the West Peak team to grow the brand in San Diego county," said Susie Baggs, Owner of Brown Bag Beverage. "The combination of excellent liquid and differentiated branding is a perfect fit for the San Diego retailer and consumer."

"We're thrilled to be carrying West Peak Sparkling Spirits at SF Naturals," said Monte Melnick, Sales Director at San Francisco Naturals. "As an RTD straight out of Santa Cruz, West Peak is all about quality ingredients and complex flavors - exactly what we love to support. We believe West Peak has the potential to be a really great brand in the SF Bay Area and beyond."

The addition of these distribution partners allows West Peak to expand throughout California. They have worked since inception with LibDib, a platform based alcohol distributor that allows independent brands to get right into the market.

"The LibDib team has enjoyed helping West Peak grow into a brand with a cult following in parts of California," said Cheryl Durzy, founder and CEO of LibDib. "They are poised to scale throughout the state and beyond and we look forward to expanding with them as they grow."

New and Notable Partnerships



Santa Cruz Warriors - As a Proud Partner of the Santa Cruz Warriors (Development League for Golden State Warriors), West Peak is offered at all concessions and has a branded bar cart at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. Spartan Races (California focused efforts) - As an official partner of the California Spartan Races, West Peak is available to sample and purchase for all race competitors and attendees of LDA.

"We are thrilled by the overall momentum and positive reception surrounding West Peak – and can't wait to continue to share even more exciting updates across the business as we evolve and grow this year," states Jamie Sanyal, Co-Founder of West Peak Sparkling Spirits. "Our commitment to owning our backyard - the wider West Coast market - is continuing to prove effective and we look forward to even further solidify our position as a breakout brand in California and beyond in the years ahead."

West Peak Sparkling Spirits was created out of the desire for the refreshment of a seltzer with the complexity of a cocktail. Made with premium spirits, sparkling water, and real juice, West Peak's clean, crisp and bubbly drinks are 6% ABV, 130-140 calories and contain no added sugar. To learn more, check out or follow them on Instagram .

Company Contact

Jamie Sanyal

West Peak Sparkling Spirits

831-818-3845

[email protected]

Communication Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE West Peak Sparkling Cocktails