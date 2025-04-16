Thyim Launches In Oklahoma City: A New Era Of Hyperlocal Helpfulness--Fast, Friendly, And Neighbor-Powered

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thyim's real-time, on-demand model addresses everyday tasks like killing a spider or helping with items; like assembly of various items or rearranging small furniture and even bringing in a delivery from your porch. Thyim also provides support for seasonal or planned tasks like home decorating and event set up/clean up. With spring in bloom and Mother's Day just around the corner, residents are already using Thyim to pull weeds, set up for family gatherings, and prepare for parties. Whether it's a last-minute SOS or a thoughtful gesture, Thyim is designed to show up on time, every time.

"We're not building the gig economy-we're building the people economy," said R.M. Easterly, Founder and CEO of Thyim. "Thyim proves that everyone has value to offer. This platform is about trust, dignity, and showing up for your neighbors."

Easterly, a serial entrepreneur with 11 companies under their belt-including seven successful exits, starting with a self-negotiated deal at age 12, is also a founding member of The Neptune App, a rising buzzworthy tech startup. While Thyim remains the primary focus, Easterly's portfolio underscores their long-standing commitment to building businesses that solve real-world problems.

Over the past year, Thyim has quietly tested its model, logging more than 3,000 service requests and onboarding 1,500 Helpers from all walks of life including students, veterans, and reentry citizens. The oldest helper to date? A vibrant 77-year-old, proving age and ability are no barrier to lending a hand.

Designed with inclusion as a focus, Thyim's platform embraces all who want to give or receive help without assumptions or stereotypes. Tasks range from dishwashing and pet care to assembling furniture and setting up events, the platform reimagines community support through four flexible categories: Indoor, Outdoor, Roadside, and Seasonal.

With its Oklahoma City debut, Thyim is kicking off a multi-phase expansion, with Tulsa next on the roadmap this Spring. Thyim was most recently announced in Tulsa Techstars Spring Cohort 2025 ; focused on tackling global challenges such as health equity, financial inclusion, workforce development, and significantly boosting the earning potential of the gig economy.

Users can download the app today (iOS and Android) or visit to join a movement that's making neighborly kindness faster, easier, and more meaningful-one task, one person, one moment at a time.

THYIM INC. is a revolutionary tech marketplace company meeting the needs of many f ounded and based on what we all have in common, a true need for help. Thyim provides common indoor, outdoor, and roadside services to everyday people in 15 minutes or less.

