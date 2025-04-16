Assembly Healthtm Expands Its Revenue Cycle Management Leadership With New Executive Team Members

CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health, a leading revenue cycle management provider to thousands of physician practices, post-acute facilities, and behavioral health facilities, welcomes Greg Shorten as Chief Commercial Officer and Michael Murphy as Chief Financial Officer. Their arrival marks the continued strategic expansion of Assembly's leadership team to drive growth and innovation in the revenue cycle management space.

"We're thrilled to welcome leaders of Greg and Michael's caliber to our team," said Assembly CEO Jack Fitzgibbons. "Their expertise in scaling high-growth businesses and deep experience in revenue cycle management will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional financial results to more physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, and behavioral health providers."

Shorten joins Assembly with 20 years of growth experience leading sales, marketing, and revenue operations. Prior to joining Assembly, he served as Chief Client Officer at Aspirion, a hospital-focused revenue cycle management company, where he led the business to 30% annual growth and a successful sale to Linden Capital. Shorten has also held senior executive roles at growing healthcare services and technology companies, including CareCloud, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, and Allscripts, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales.

Murphy brings over 20 years of finance strategy and operations experience to Assembly, most recently serving as CFO of WellNow Urgent Care followed CFO of Bridgeview Eye Partners. His success in driving operational efficiencies, executing M&A initiatives, and serving as a strategic business partner will support Assembly as it continues its rapid growth and further establishes itself as a revenue cycle management leader.

"Beyond their financial and growth expertise, Greg and Michael bring a commitment to excellence and track records of building high-performing teams," said Fitzgibbons. "At Assembly, we hold ourselves to a standard well above the average billing company. We work hard to ensure our clients are accurately reimbursed for the care they provide, and Greg and Michael are equally committed to helping our team members achieve that gold standard."

About Assembly Health

Based in Chicago, Assembly Health provides revenue cycle management services to thousands of physician practices, post-acute facilities, and behavioral health centers nationwide. The company's RCM platform is designed to integrate with any electronic record or billing system, allowing flexibility and choice for clients. By leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence into its platform, Assembly is able to drive efficiencies and performance levels that lead to a 10% average increase in net collections.

For more information about Assembly and its services, visit

Media Contact:

Greg Shorten

Chief Commercial Officer

Assembly Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Assembly Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED