Interim Report First Quarter 2025 : Sandvik

Order intake SEK 32,763 million (31,981)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 3%

Revenues SEK 29,301 million (29,002)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 2%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,768 million (5,281)

Adjusted EBITA margin 19.7% (18.2)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,262 million (4,824)

Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% (16.6)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,966 million (4,317)

Profit for the period SEK 3,736 million (1,247)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,782 million (3,281)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.97 (0.99)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.01 (2.61) Free operating cash flow SEK 3,809 million (3,770)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 16, 2025, at 13:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home/investors

Stockholm, April 16, 2025

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

