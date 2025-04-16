Interim Report First Quarter 2025 : Sandvik

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Order intake SEK 32,763 million (31,981)
Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 3%
Revenues SEK 29,301 million (29,002)
Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 2%
Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,768 million (5,281)
Adjusted EBITA margin 19.7% (18.2)
Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,262 million (4,824)
Adjusted EBIT margin 18.0% (16.6)
Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,966 million (4,317)
Profit for the period SEK 3,736 million (1,247)
Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,782 million (3,281)
Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.97 (0.99)
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.01 (2.61)
Free operating cash flow SEK 3,809 million (3,770)
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).
A webcast and conference call will be held on April 16, 2025, at 13:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home/investors
Stockholm, April 16, 2025
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on April 16, 2025.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4136945
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Interim report first quarter 2025
SOURCE Sandvik
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16042025003732001241ID1109437318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment