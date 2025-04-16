Fluidstack Selects VAST Data To Deliver Infrastructure To Accelerate Global Frontier AI Model Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The innovative AI-managed services provider will utilize the VAST Data Platform as it builds out infrastructure to meet enterprise-grade scale, reliability, and global performance demands

Remote-First Company | New York City, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, today announced that Fluidstack, the premier AI cloud platform, has selected the industry-leading VAST Data Platform to help power large-scale, high-performance AI workloads for Fluidstack's global customer base. With VAST, Fluidstack can deliver enterprise-grade stability, security, and innovation for some of the most demanding AI training environments in the world.

Fluidstack has built its business by managing end-customer workloads on third-party compute capacity – from VAST-powered AI cloud service provider customers to building dedicated GPU clusters on behalf of clients. Pushing the boundaries of what managed services can offer, Fluidstack uses a flexible problem-solving approach to help end customers manage and scale their workloads with unmatched reliability and agility.

"Our mission at Fluidstack is to take the complexity out of deploying and scaling AI infrastructure for our customers,” said César Maklary, President & Co-Founder of Fluidstack .“VAST's platform gives us the advanced enterprise capabilities we need to deliver reliable, scalable, secure, and future-proof AI infrastructure for our customers as they build cutting-edge models to further AI adoption.”

The VAST Data Platform provides Fluidstack's end customers with:



Reliable, Secure Data Management: VAST's enterprise-grade stability, multi-tenant security, and reliability were critical in supporting the demanding AI workloads that Fluidstack manages for customers, while the VAST DataStore 's multi-protocol support (S3, NFS, SMB) offered seamless interoperability for diverse application needs.

Future-Proof AI Infrastructure: To further support Fluidstack in building, operating, and managing AI infrastructure and workloads for customers, the VAST DataEngine provides integrated vector search capabilities, automated triggers, and intelligent data processing functions designed for large-scale model training and inference. Combined with the real-time data awareness and scalable semantic indexing of the VAST InsightEngine , Fluidstack is well-positioned to deliver increasingly intelligent, responsive, and globally efficient AI infrastructure services.

Fast Access to Distributed Data at Limitless Scale: The VAST Data Platform's unique Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE ) architecture ensures these deployments can reach exabyte scale while remaining cost-efficient-helping Fluidstack empower organizations to use distributed datasets and enable globally-synchronized model training. Bringing Structure to Unstructured Data: The VAST DataBase serves as a transactional data lakehouse that supports trillions of vectors, allowing Fluidstack customers to index the entirety of their distributed data corpus for AI deployments-providing real-time data access for efficient querying, analysis, and retrieval of massive datasets.

"Fluidstack's innovative approach to AI infrastructure delivery requires a data platform that can operate globally, securely, and with the performance to match cutting-edge AI workloads," said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data . "Together with Fluidstack, we're helping customers turn visionary projects into reality. The combination of Fluidstack's dynamic managed services with VAST's global data fabric and advanced enterprise features is unlocking new possibilities for AI model training and development at scale."

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of all of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest-growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About Fluidstack

Fluidstack is the AI Cloud Platform built for the world's leading AI companies. Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, the company powers leading AI labs, including Mistral AI, Character.AI, Poolside, and Black Forest Labs. With over 100,000 GPUs under management, Fluidstack delivers rapid access to exascale compute within days-enabling seamless multi-thousand GPU training and inference workloads.

To learn more, visit .

