eXo Platform Community Edition 7.0 is released
(MENAFN- eXo Platform) Paris, April 15, 2025 - eXo Platform, the open-source editor of intranet and digital workplace solutions, announces the official launch of eXo Platform 7.0 Community edition.
This edition includes a lot of changes compared to the previous Community Editions, in terms of new features but also in terms of features packaged by default.
Core capabilities
In its core, the community edition is based on the same code-base as the enterprise edition. The new version ships with many new features and capabilities, such as :
Progressive web application for desktop and mobile
New content management system
Extensive no-code administration capabilities
Templates capabilities – for spaces, sites & pages
New content editing for articles & notes
New applications manager & embedded code editor to extend the platform
Technical stack
The version ships with upgrades for all components, introducing in particular
JDK 21
Tomcat 10
Spring 6, Springboot 3.1
The 7.0 version also upgrades all functional components incorporating :
Jitsi 2.0.9457
Elastic search 8.14.7
OnlyOffice 8.2
Mysql 8.4.3
eXo Community vs Enterprise:
Both editions share the same code base, but the Enterprise edition offers extra features, includes all main add-ons by default (chat, video conferencing, advanced security...), and has an add-on manager for easier deployment.
Both versions come with an upgrade plugin for moving from version 6.5 to 7.0.
Starting with version 7.0, maintenance releases will also be available for the Community edition.
Availability
The version is available for download (docker compose) with updated technical documentation here .
For more information, read our blog.
An open-source and secure alternative to proprietary solutions
An open-source and secure alternative to proprietary solutions, eXo Platform provides a comprehensive, unified and gamified user experience, as well as full control over data.
Designed for all organizations types – local authorities, government, associations and private companies - eXo Platform 7.0 meets the highest requirements in terms of data security and confidentiality.
About eXo Platform
As the leading open-source provider of intranet and digital workplace solutions for over 20 years, eXo Platform supports its customers in their digital transformation, offering them an easy-to-use, fully-featured, no code and secure platform to enhance employee experience.
eXo Platform serves more than a million users and is successfully deployed at many public and private organizations worldwide, including Elysée (French presidential palace), Inria, the Occitanie region, Schiever, Gilbert group, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs) and the US Department of Defense.
Website:
PR contact
Anne-Sophie Duport ...
