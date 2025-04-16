403
Al-Budaiwi: GCC Support All Regional, Int'l Efforts Seeing Just Solution To Palestinian Case
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The GCC Secretary-General, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, affirmed the GCC's support for all regional and international efforts seeking a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.
This came in a speech delivered Wednesday at the opening of the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries, hosted by Kuwait.
Al-Badawi affirmed that the GCC states fully support the initiative launched by Saudi Arabia through the "International Coalition to Implement the Two-State Solution", adding the initiative, announced in New York on September 26, 2024, in partnership with Norway and the European Union, aims to establish an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He affirmed that this alliance represented a qualitative shift in formulating a clear timetable for establishing a Palestinian state and ending the occupation, as reflected in the broad levels of international support it received at its successive meetings in Riyadh, Brussels, Oslo, and Cairo.
He called on all countries that believe in a just peace to join this coalition and recognize the State of Palestine, in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to contribute to achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace in the Middle East.
The GCC chief stressed that this meeting is an extension of the momentum launched by the first summit between the leaders of the GCC and Central Asia in Jeddah (July 2023), which was translated into practical steps in accordance with the Joint Action Plan (2023-2027).
He commended the positive steps taken to promote peace and stability in Central Asia and the Caucasus, welcoming the tripartite agreements between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and affirming the GCC's support for all peaceful efforts to resolve conflicts.
Al-Budaiwi praised the pioneering role of Kuwait in strengthening regional and international cooperation, expressing his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for their generous support for the GCC's progress. (end)
