Dhaba Owner Shot Dead In Gurugram Over Old Enmity

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) A dhaba owner was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Gurugram's Pataudi area over old enmity, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at 'Jhopdi Dhaba'.

The assailants asked for a soft drink and then opened fire on the dhaba owner, identified as Deepender alias Monu (37) of Jatauli, and his worker, Mahender (50), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

On hearing the bullet sounds, dhaba staff and other people rushed to the spot, but by then, the criminals had fled.

The wounded were rushed to Pataudi Government Hospital, where doctors declared Deepender dead, and Mahender was referred to Gurugram.

Deepender's brother Rohit shared: "Three people came to the dhaba on a motorcycle with covered faces and asked for a cold drink. They fired at my brother, during which a worker was also wounded."

On Rohit's complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita in Police Station Pataudi, Gurugram.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that a person named Inderjeet, a resident of Jatauli, was murdered in the year 2020, and Rohit was accused of the crime," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

It is being alleged that in the 2020 murder case, Rohit, Hrithik, Amit, Jai Bhagwan and Vikas were involved.

"Out of these accused, Hrithik and Amit are nephews of Inderjeet. Deepender's murder was a result of an old enmity," Rohit said.

The assailants' target could be Rohit, but the things will be cleared once the suspects are arrested, the police said.

"CCTV footage of the spot and the nearby area will be scrutinised to identify the suspects," Sandeep Kumar said.

Last month, a 50-year-old liquor contractor, Baljeet Singh, a resident of Hayatpur village in Gurugram, was shot dead allegedly over a business rivalry in Gurugram. The accused in the case has been arrested.