Stitch PEO And Televox Collaborate To Enhance HR And Workforce Management For Healthcare Practices

Stitch PEO announces new partnership with TeleVox.

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stitch PEO , the only professional employer organization (PEO) built specifically for healthcare providers, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TeleVox , the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management (PRM) platforms. This collaboration will empower healthcare organizations by combining robust HR, payroll, and benefits administration services with TeleVox's digital patient engagement solutions.

Through this partnership, healthcare practices using TeleVox will gain access to Stitch PEO's comprehensive workforce solutions, allowing them to optimize administrative functions, maintain compliance, and enhance employee satisfaction while continuing to deliver high-quality patient care. By reducing the burden of HR complexities, healthcare organizations can improve operational efficiency and dedicate more time to patient engagement.

“At Stitch PEO, we recognize that healthcare practices need streamlined, reliable workforce management solutions that support both their staff and their patients,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO and Founder of Stitch PEO.“By joining forces with TeleVox, we're providing medical organizations with a powerful combination of workforce support and patient communication tools, helping them run more efficiently and improve patient outcomes.”

TeleVox is renowned for its innovative communication solutions, including AI-powered self-service messaging, patient outreach, and appointment reminders designed to enhance the patient experience and reduce no-show rates. By partnering with Stitch PEO, TeleVox clients can now extend that same level of efficiency and automation to their workforce operations.

“We're thrilled to partner with Stitch PEO to bring added value to our healthcare clients,” said Charles Hayes, VP of Product Management at TeleVox.“With Stitch's expertise in HR, compliance, and payroll management, practices can eliminate administrative headaches and focus on what matters most-providing exceptional patient care.”

This partnership reinforces Stitch PEO's commitment to delivering tailored workforce solutions to the healthcare industry. By combining HR, payroll, and benefits support with TeleVox's premier patient engagement tools, healthcare organizations can achieve a new level of operational excellence.

About Stitch PEO

Stitch is the first PEO of its kind, dedicated to banding independent healthcare groups together to achieve greater economies of scale and a network of thriving practices. As a healthcare-focused workforce solution with state-of-the-art tools, a comprehensive suite of services, and a co-employment model, Stitch supports human resources administration, top-tier employee benefits and benefits administration, compliance adherence, and employee engagement, leading to happier employees and happier patients. Through Stitch, healthcare groups directly combat staffing shortages, administrative overhead, unobtainable benefit packages, and controlling costs, transforming employee management in healthcare and empowering practices and providers to refocus on their patients and communities. For more information, visit stitchpeo.

About Televox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are used by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations-from hospitals and health systems to community health centers-to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Learn more at .

