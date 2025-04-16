403
South Korean Police Search Presidential Offices for Investigation
(MENAFN) South Korean law enforcement officials conducted a search operation on Wednesday targeting the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS).
This action is part of an ongoing investigation into claims that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting PSS head Kim Seong-hoon interfered with the enforcement of a detention warrant issued against Yoon earlier in the year, according to local media coverage.
A specialized police unit leading the inquiry into Yoon's December 3 declaration of martial law examined the secure communications system at the presidential headquarters, as well as the offices and residence of the PSS, as reported by a news agency.
Previously this month, the Constitutional Court of South Korea dismissed Yoon from his position, citing his attempt to enforce martial law as the basis for the decision.
In response to these developments, the country is scheduled to hold an emergency presidential election on June 3 to appoint a new leader.
