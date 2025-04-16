China Tells Airlines To Stop Accepting Boeing Jets

Dhaka: China has instructed its domestic airlines to suspend deliveries of aircraft from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, according to reports on Tuesday (April 15), as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate.

The move comes amid a deepening trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Since the beginning of President Donald Trump's administration, the U.S. and China have been engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff battle.

Washington has imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with retaliatory duties of up to 125pc on U.S. goods.

Beijing has condemned the U.S. measures as unlawful“bullying,” and dismissed further tariff increases as counterproductive.

Beijing has also told its carriers to suspend purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies, financial news outlet reported .

Beijing's reciprocal tariffs on US imports would likely have triggered significant rises in the cost of bringing in aircraft and components.

News agency said the Chinese government is mulling helping carriers that lease Boeing jets and face higher costs.

Trump's fusillade of tariffs has roiled world markets and upended diplomacy with allies and adversaries alike.

The mercurial US leader announced an abrupt freeze on further hikes last week but gave Beijing no immediate reprieve.

US officials earlier announced exemptions from the latest duties against China and others for a range of high-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers.

