Chilean Peso Holds Ground As Dollar Remains Strong At 971.52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/CLP exchange rate opened at 971.08 and now trades at 971.52, showing a slight rise of 0.37 points or 0.04%. The pair reached a session high of 971.52 and a low of 970.93 in early trading, reflecting a period of relative calm after recent volatility.
The peso's recent path tells a story of resilience and pressure. In late March, the rate hovered near 920. By early April, it surged sharply and broke the 1,000 mark, peaking above 1,010 before retreating.
This move followed a V-shaped recovery pattern, with buyers stepping in after a period of weakness. The rejection at the 1,000 level signaled strong resistance, and the pair has since pulled back to the current range.
Technical indicators show the pair trading above important short-term moving averages, suggesting ongoing bullish momentum. The chart highlights support at 961.86 and resistance at 974.53 and 981.16.
Bollinger Bands show the price in the upper range, hinting at continued strength for the dollar, though recent consolidation signals caution. Chile's economy faces several headwinds. Annual inflation rose to 4.9% in March, well above the central bank's 3% target.
This persistent inflation limits the central bank's ability to ease monetary policy, keeping the peso under pressure. Copper, Chile's main export, saw a 12.8% increase in value, while silver and gold exports rose 103.5% and 45.6% respectively.
Chilean Peso Under Pressure
Despite strong export data, concerns about slowing demand from China and global trade tensions weigh on the outlook. External factors also play a key role. Rising U.S. interest rates and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have boosted demand for the dollar.
Investors have shifted toward safe-haven assets, putting added pressure on emerging market currencies like the peso. Regional developments, such as Argentina's new managed floating exchange rate, have drawn attention to Latin American currencies and added to the uncertainty.
The peso's movement mirrors broader trends in the region. Other Latin American currencies have also weakened, though the impact of global trade policy changes has been less severe compared to other emerging markets.
ETF flows into Latin America remain positive, but Chile-focused funds show mixed sentiment as investors weigh inflation risks and export prospects. For Chilean businesses, the current exchange rate environment presents both challenges and opportunities.
Importers face higher costs as the dollar strengthens, while exporters may benefit from increased competitiveness abroad. The market remains sensitive to upcoming U.S. economic data and central bank decisions, which could drive further volatility.
As the peso trades near 971.52, traders and businesses watch for signs of a new trend. The balance between inflation, commodity prices, and global risk appetite will shape the peso's direction in the days ahead.
