[Latest] Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Size/Share Worth USD 971.13 Million By 2034 At A 5.13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 589.12 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 603 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 971.13 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.13% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AvoPacific Oils, Bella Vado Avocado Oil, BIO Planete, CalPure Foods Inc., Cate de mi Corazón, Chosen Foods LLC, Da Gama Avocado Oil Grupo, Altex SA de CV, Kevala International LLC, La Tourangelle Inc, Meridian Foods, Nutiva Inc, Olivado USA, Olivie Plus, Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Spectrum Organics Products LLC, The Good Fat Company, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, Westfalia Fruit, Yucatan Foods LP, and others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 589.12 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 603 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 971.13 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.13% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Overview

Consumers are on the lookout for healthier, natural replacements in their daily diets. Extra virgin avocado oil is one of the best on a list of rising health-centric picks. The global market for extra virgin avocado oil is booming because of its nutrient density and adaptability. This industry has continued to grow, not only in culinary but also in beauty and personal care. Cold-pressed from the flesh of ripe avocados, extra virgin avocado oil is shipped without any refining so its nutrients remain intact. Widely known for containing a high quantity of monounsaturated fats, vitamins, and antioxidants, this oil is a very attractive option for many consumers. The market has solid potential, but it suffers from supply chain problems despite its increasing acceptance. Due to the natural climate needed for growing extra virgin avocado oil, large-scale production is largely limited to areas including Mexico, California, New Zealand, and South Africa. Dependable and climate-change-vulnerable tree crops like avocados and managed species are subject to disease and pest outbreaks. High demand coupled with supply bottlenecks eventually increases production costs. On the other hand, the logistics problems are increasing the price of avocado oil. Consumers perceive this as a breach of the premium price level, potentially limiting its availability in certain regions. However, industry players are looking into sustainable farming practices and efficient supply chain solutions to ease these concerns and maintain continuity of supply. The role of extra virgin avocado oil in kitchens is already well-established, but its status within the cosmetics and personal care space is rapidly growing. The oil is well-known for its moisturizing and regenerative properties, and this silky oil has quickly become one of the most sought-after ingredients for skin care, hair care, and wellness products. Extra virgin avocado oil is abundant in vitamins A, D, and E and FFAs. Commonly found in body lotions, facial creams, serums, hair masks, etc. As the clean beauty movement grows, the consumer demand for natural alternatives propels the market growth for avocado oil in personal care applications. The segment is also witnessing growth due to the increasing preference for premium oils in regions like North America and Europe. As a result, big avocado oil brands are establishing partnerships with retail chains, thereby ensuring more considerable visibility and availability. Loyalty programs and in-store promotions also motivate purchases, resulting in higher sales volumes. Physical retail stores continue to be the most popular option to purchase goods, and the impact of e-commerce platforms has also changed the shopping experience. Online shopping has allowed consumers to get access to premium avocado oil and full information about the products and brands from all around the world. Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa make up the regional segments of the extra virgin avocado oil market. The demand for extra virgin avocado oil in the Asia-Pacific has become unprecedented. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increased awareness about health. Consumers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are adopting healthier diets. The rising demand for plant-based diets and the organic food trend will also boost the popularity of avocado oil. The product is heart-healthy and targets health-oriented people seeking a natural food line, which makes it high-end. The increasing demand for international foods has brought avocado oil to Asian households, as it has been used in traditional and contemporary cooking methods as well. Though domestic avocado oil production is still relatively small, the regional demand has been satisfied by imports from top-producing countries like Mexico, New Zealand, and the U.S. The evolving consumer lifestyle is likely to facilitate the Asia-Pacific region being on the front line of the global market for extra virgin avocado oil as the health, beauty, and convenience trend hits the market. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 603 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 971.13 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 589.12 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.13% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the global extra virgin avocado oil market . We have provided a detailed explanation of the market's driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global industry for extra virgin avocado oil.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants, and niche players. We extensively study and analyze these, focusing on their strengths, weaknesses, and potential for value addition. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.





Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the market for extra virgin avocado oil, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the market for extra virgin avocado oil forward?

What are the extra virgin avocado oil industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the extra virgin avocado oil market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Regional Analysis

North America occupies the highest share owing to various factors such as high consumer awareness concerning health and wellness coupled with a strong food and beverage industry and higher penetration of premium products.

For instance, consumers from the USA and Canada show a higher interest in extra virgin avocado oil owing to its heart-healthy characteristics and easy suitability to attractive diets such as the Mediterranean diet, Paleo, & Keto. Due to the growing interest in functional foods and clean-label products, the oil has a high proportion of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.

Furthermore, the growing natural merchandise industry in North America further propels the market forward. Supermarket chains offer diverse varieties of high-quality, private-label avocado oils, making them affordable for many consumers. Couple that with a solid e-commerce scene in the region secured by Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers making products accessible.

The growth of the cosmetics segment is also triggered by the increasing adoption of natural skincare products throughout North America. The best products that are chemical-free are preferred by consumers, which in turn is driving the demand for chemical-free products in the skincare and food & beverage sectors, thus helping to expand the market.

The trend of healthy consumption is expected to continue influencing purchasing in the greater part of North America to remain a notable market, together with prominence in the global .

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=32d2f0bc-c883-4f48-b807-cef40d9ffb28&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/32d2f0bc-c883-4f48-b807-cef40d9ffb28/global-extra-virgin-avocado-oil-market-2025-2034-by-product-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market 2025 – 2034 (By Product Type).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market :



AvoPacific Oils

Bella Vado Avocado Oil

BIO Planete

CalPure Foods Inc.

Cate de mi Corazón

Chosen Foods LLC

Da Gama Avocado Oil Grupo

Altex SA de CV

Kevala International LLC

La Tourangelle Inc

Meridian Foods

Nutiva Inc

Olivado USA

Olivie Plus

Sesajal S.A. de C.V.

Spectrum Organics Products LLC

The Good Fat Company

Tron Hermanos SA de CV

Westfalia Fruit

Yucatan Foods LP Others

The Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Cold Pressed Solvent Extracted

By Application



Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel



Online Stores

Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? How will imports and exports be affected?

What Is Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Industry?

