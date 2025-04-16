AUD/USD Forex Signal Today 16/04: Pullback Likely (Chart)
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6250. Add a stop-loss at 0.6425. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6425. Add a stop-loss at 0.6250.
Worse, there are signs that the trade war between the US and China is not getting better. Beijing has now ordered its airlines to start avoiding Boeing airplanes, a big factor since its planes are the top US exports. However, China has been gravitating towards Airbus since the first trade war, meaning that the new restrictions will have a limited impact on the US.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few days as the US dollar crashed. It has soared from the year-to-date low of 0.5915 to a high of 0.6383. The current level is key since it has failed to move above it several times in the past.Further, the pair has moved above the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed the neutral point of 50. Therefore, while the pair's outlook is bullish, there is a likelihood that it will pull back slightly and potentially retest the support at 0.6250 and then resume the uptrend.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best licenced forex brokers in Australia to choose from
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment