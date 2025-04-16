(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 16 April 2025
Corporate Announcement 14/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q1 2025
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company's shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
...
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website,
As per 31 March 2025, the number of life insurance policies owned is 377. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.1 billion.
Portfolio composition as of 2025-03-31
| Top 10 Carriers
| Weight % of portfolio value
| John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
| 16.3%
| Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
| 15.0%
| AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
| 6.3%
| American General Life Insurance Company
| 4.8%
| Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc
| 4.5%
| Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
| 4.0%
| Pacific Life Insurance Company
| 3.7%
| Protective Life Insurance Company
| 3.3%
| Transamerica Life Insurance Company
| 3.2%
| Principal Life Insurance Company
| 3.0%
| Carrier Rating
| Weight % of face value
| A++
| 6.7%
| A+
| 46.0%
| A
| 42.2%
| A-
| 0.1%
| B++
| 4.3%
| B+
| 0.0%
| B
| 0.0%
| B-
| 0.2%
| C++
| 0.5%
| Top 10 States
| Weight % of face value
| FLORIDA
| 15.7%
| CALIFORNIA
| 12.3%
| NEW YORK
| 7.4%
| PENNSYLVANIA
| 6.8%
| TEXAS
| 6.2%
| MASSACHUSETTS
| 4.7%
| OHIO
| 4.4%
| NEW JERSEY
| 4.1%
| MISSOURI
| 3.8%
| ARIZONA
| 3.5%
| Face Group
| Weight % of face value
| 100,000-250,000
| 0.2%
| 250,001-500,000
| 1.5%
| 500,001-1,000,000
| 8.3%
| 1,000,001-2,000,000
| 13.4%
| 2,000,001-3,000,000
| 10.7%
| 3,000,001-5,000,000
| 22.2%
| 5,000,001-10,000,000
| 29.3%
| 10,000,001-15,000,000
| 7.3%
| 15,000,001-
| 7.1%
| Age Group
| Weight % of face value
| < 65
| 5.4%
| 65 – 69
| 13.7%
| 70 – 74
| 22.5%
| 75 – 79
| 19.8%
| 80 – 84
| 15.5%
| 85 – 89
| 12.6%
| 90 – 94
| 7.6%
| 95 <
| 2.9%
| Gender
| Weight % of face value
| Female
| 13.8%
| Male
| 63.3%
| Joint
| 22.9%
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website,
Attachment
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 14-2025
MENAFN16042025004107003653ID1109435500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment