To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 16 April 2025

Corporate Announcement 14/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q1 2025

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company's shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

...

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website,





As per 31 March 2025, the number of life insurance policies owned is 377. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.1 billion.

Portfolio composition as of 2025-03-31