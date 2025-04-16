Senior Bureau Official O'neill's Travel To Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, And Hawaii

Senior Bureau Official for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sean O’Neill will travel to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Tokyo, Japan; and Honolulu, Hawaii, from April 16 to 25.

In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will meet with senior Vietnamese government officials to reiterate the shared interests that form a basis for our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will highlight the significant milestones achieved since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago and discuss opportunities to advance the security and prosperity of the American and Vietnamese people, including with respect to immigration and rebalancing America’s trade with Vietnam.

In Siem Reap, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will co-chair the 37th U.S.-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Dialogue alongside Cambodian Secretary of State for ASEAN Kung Phoak. Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will convey the United States’ support for Malaysia’s ASEAN chair year and look for ways to reinforce how the U.S.-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can continue to contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific that promotes our shared interests in safety, security and prosperity for Americans and people across Southeast Asia.

In Tokyo, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will meet with Japanese government counterparts to discuss bilateral priorities to strengthen our alliance and economic partnerships.

In Honolulu, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill will meet with U.S. military officials for consultations on our military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.