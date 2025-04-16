Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Jordanian Prime Minister Hassan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Jafar Hassan today. The Secretary and Prime Minister Hassan discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation and increase investments between the United States and Jordan. They also discussed the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. Secretary Rubio thanked Prime Minister Hassan for Jordan’s cooperation with the United States in advancing regional security.

