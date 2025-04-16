Real Kashmir Lose 12-0 In Junior League Match At TRC

The matches were hosted by the Real Kashmir FC, which is providing comprehensive facilities to the visiting teams. The Under-15 Junior League 2024-25 is being organized by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In the first match of the day, Corbett FC outplayed Real Kashmir 12-0. In the second match, Sreenidi Deccan FC dominated Delhi FC in a one-sided game, maintaining control over possession throughout the match.

Earlier on April 13, Real Kashmir drew 0-0 with Delhi FC. Overall in Group L, the young Snow Leopards played four games, losing two and drawing two. They have been able to score only two goals, while conceding 25.

The visiting clubs praised Real Kashmir FC for its hospitality and the arrangements made for the league. The smooth conduct of the matches has highlighted Srinagar's growing role in national football.

Earlier, Real Kashmir also successfully hosted I-League matches, featuring top football clubs from across the country, including players of both national and international repute.

The Junior League continues to bring young football talent into the spotlight, drawing attention to Kashmir's emerging sports culture.

Since last year, Real Kashmir owner Arshid Shawl has been focusing more on promoting local talent in Kashmir.

