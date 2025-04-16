Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Real Kashmir Lose 12-0 In Junior League Match At TRC

Real Kashmir Lose 12-0 In Junior League Match At TRC


2025-04-16 01:15:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Corbett FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC secured victories in the AIFF Junior League 2024-25 matches held at TRC Ground Srinagar on Tuesday.

The matches were hosted by the Real Kashmir FC, which is providing comprehensive facilities to the visiting teams. The Under-15 Junior League 2024-25 is being organized by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

In the first match of the day, Corbett FC outplayed Real Kashmir 12-0. In the second match, Sreenidi Deccan FC dominated Delhi FC in a one-sided game, maintaining control over possession throughout the match.

Earlier on April 13, Real Kashmir drew 0-0 with Delhi FC. Overall in Group L, the young Snow Leopards played four games, losing two and drawing two. They have been able to score only two goals, while conceding 25.

The visiting clubs praised Real Kashmir FC for its hospitality and the arrangements made for the league. The smooth conduct of the matches has highlighted Srinagar's growing role in national football.

Read Also Real Kashmir Hosts 2 More Matches Of AIFF Junior League Real Kashmir Secures 3rd Spot In I-League, Remains Unbeaten At Home

Earlier, Real Kashmir also successfully hosted I-League matches, featuring top football clubs from across the country, including players of both national and international repute.

The Junior League continues to bring young football talent into the spotlight, drawing attention to Kashmir's emerging sports culture.

Since last year, Real Kashmir owner Arshid Shawl has been focusing more on promoting local talent in Kashmir.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16042025000215011059ID1109435226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search