'Power Sector Second Highest Revenue Contributor For J & K'

The department in this period has witnessed a 67 percent increase in revenue generation.

According to the official figures available, since Financial Year 2022, amongst the major revenue contributors, the power development department has become the second highest revenue contributor with 67 percent increase in power revenue generation.

The official documents further reveal that till November 2024, transmission and distribution capacity of 32,762.49 MVA with electric line length of 1,66,633.44 Circuit Kilometer (Ckm) has been established by the Government. Transmission and Distribution capacity has increased by more than 35% during the last five years.

“Over the span from 2020-21 to 2023-24, Jammu and Kashmir saw a steady increase in electricity consumption per capita, rising from 1,322 KWHr to 1,532 KWHr,” it reads.

It further said that this trend was reflecting a growing demand for power amidst a population increase from 13.41 million to 13.70 million, with units purchased/consumed escalating from 17,721.76 million to 20,985.70 million units over the period.

The documents further reveal that the renewable energy sector in J&K is advancing significantly with a focus on solar and small hydro power projects.

“JaKEDA has allocated 35 Mini Hydel Projects (MHPs) with a capacity of 103.05 MW under Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode, already commissioning projects like 5 MW SHP Bultikulan and 3.75 MW SHP Khari,” it reads.

The documents further said that infrastructure development has been a key focus, with significant progress in power generation, connectivity, and urban development.“The doubling of hydel-power generation capacity and on-going road and rail projects are expected to further bolster the region's infrastructure and connectivity.”

“4,635 Government buildings and 4,000 households covered under Rooftop solar energy plants with capacity of 19.35 MW. Rooftop Solar Power Plants with a capacity of 8.5 MW have been installed for 300 beneficiaries,” it reads. (KNO)

