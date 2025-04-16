Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Murom-M Surveillance Systems On Southern Front
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the operation and released corresponding video footage.
Drone operators identified enemy antenna systems and two Murom-M units. With the use of FPV drones and the skill of the border guards, all targets were successfully destroyed.
Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service
The Murom-M is a surveillance system equipped with a powerful zoom camera and thermal imaging, allowing it to detect personnel at a distance of up to ten kilometers during the day and vehicles at up to eight kilometers and people at up to four kilometers at night. The cost of a single Murom-M unit is estimated at approximately $50,000.
Illustrative photo: 60th Mechanized Brigade
