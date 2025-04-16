Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Murom-M Surveillance Systems On Southern Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fighters from the 8th Border Detachment of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service have destroyed two Russian Murom-M surveillance systems and associated antenna equipment in southern Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the operation and released corresponding video footage.

Drone operators identified enemy antenna systems and two Murom-M units. With the use of FPV drones and the skill of the border guards, all targets were successfully destroyed.

Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

The Murom-M is a surveillance system equipped with a powerful zoom camera and thermal imaging, allowing it to detect personnel at a distance of up to ten kilometers during the day and vehicles at up to eight kilometers and people at up to four kilometers at night. The cost of a single Murom-M unit is estimated at approximately $50,000.

