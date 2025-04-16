Philippine President's Approval, Trust Ratings Dived In March Survey, Duterte's Improved

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MANILA, Apr 16 (NNN-PNA) – The approval and trust ratings of Philippine President, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, dropped by 17 percentage points in March, while Vice President, Sara Duterte's ratings rose, according to the latest national survey, released today.

An independent Pulse Asia Inc. survey, conducted from March 23 to 29 this year, with 2,400 people aged 18 and above, found that, 25 percent of the respondents approved of Marcos' performance.

Marcos' approval rating fell by 17 percentage points, while his disapproval rating went up by 21 points, from Feb 2025 to Mar 2025.

Marcos' trust rating declined significantly from 42 percent to 25 percent, while his distrust rating jumped from 32 percent to 54 percent.

Duterte is the only top official who experienced an improvement in her performance rating, rising from 52 percent in Feb, to 59 percent in March. On the other hand, her disapproval rating declined, dropping from 26 percent to 16 percent.

The survey said, the vice president's trust score increased by eight percentage points from 53 percent in Feb, to 61 percent in March.

The survey was conducted after Sara Duterte's father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested and flown to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, in the Netherlands, and while the vice president is facing an impeachment in the Senate.– NNN-PNA