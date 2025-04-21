His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Global Trade Outlook And Statistics Report World Trade Organization

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE continues to benefit from its strategic trade policies. It has expanded its network of trade and investment partners around the world through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) program, which has helped the UAE consolidate its position as a vital trading nation in the global economy and a gateway for the flow of trade in goods and services around the world.

The Global Trade Outlook and Statistics report issued by the World Trade Organization confirmed the UAE's increased importance in international trade. The country's non-oil foreign trade continues to grow, and its share in the trade of goods and services globally increases.

The UAE ranks 11and 14globally in goods exports and imports with a value of $603 billion and $539 billion respectively. The UAE also ranks 13and 21in exports and imports of services, with a value of US$176 billion and US$106 billion respectively.

The UAE's foreign trade of goods and services continued to benefit from the expansion of the country's CEPA Program, which began to be implemented at the end of 2021. Under the program, 27 agreements have been concluded so far with countries and economic blocs of strategic importance to the global economy. Of those, 8 agreements have already entered into force.

The program contributed to raising the country's profile as a global trading hub. According to data issued by the World Trade Organization, the UAE has steadily risen in its rankings. The UAE rose 6 places in goods exports between 2021 and 2024. As for goods imports, the UAE rose 4 places between 2021 and 2024. The UAE has also grown in importance in the services trade, rising 2 places in exports between 2021 and 2024.

As for digital services trade, in 2024 the UAE ranked 21with a value of US$52 billion, contributing 1.1% of the world's exports of digital services, compared to US$48 billion in 2023, US$37 billion in 2021 and US$29 billion in 2019. This vital sector of the economy contributes 30% of the UAE's total services exports to the world.

The UAE's policy of further openness to the world in trade and investment benefits the national economy, especially the non-oil sectors that make up the knowledge and innovation-based industries of the future. The UAE is committed to free, rules-based international trade as a catalyst for global economic growth and development.