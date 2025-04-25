US Conducts 1,200 Raids On Yemen Since March: Houthis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Aden, Yemen: The Houthi group claimed on Friday that US warplanes had conducted 1,200 raids on Yemen since mid-March, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

In a press statement, the foreign affairs authority of the group alleged that the US operations destroyed "numerous civilian facilities, including residential neighborhoods, ports, health facilities, water tanks, and archaeological sites, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

The group accused Washington of making "miserable attempts to evade its responsibility for the crimes it is committing in Yemen" and of "working to cover up its sinful aggression against Yemen and its crimes against civilians."

The US government has not issued an immediate response to these Houthi allegations.

The United States resumed military operations against Yemen on March 15 after President Donald Trump ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against Houthi forces. Trump subsequently pledged that strikes would continue until the group poses no threat to the "freedom of navigation."

Despite these threats, the Houthis have reportedly intensified their attacks on Israel, as well as on US naval forces and drones operating in the Red Sea.

The conflict comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with the Houthis claiming their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.