Senate, Lower House Condemn 'Terror Schemes' Aimed At Destabilising Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday expressed appreciation for the General Intelligence Department (GID), Jordan's security agencies, and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), commending their pivotal role in thwarting terrorist plots that sought to destabilise the country.

Fayez extended congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah, HRH Crown Prince Hussein and the GID Director for what he described as a significant national achievement, intercepting four terrorist cells intent on harming Jordan's security.

He said the success, led by the GID's elite "Knights of the Right," adds to the legacy of accomplishments by Jordan's security forces in defending the nation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"This operation reaffirms that the GID remains ever-vigilant in confronting extremist and terrorist groups and standing against any treacherous attempts to disrupt national stability," Fayez said.

He emphasised that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, remains resilient in the face of malicious plots.

"With the wisdom of the King, the commitment of the armed forces and security agencies, and the unity of the Jordanian people, the Kingdom will continue to stand strong as a bulwark against all conspiracies."

Fayez also condemned the "cowardly" terror attempts, describing them as a distraction from the atrocities being committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He said such plots aim to weaken Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and His Majesty's diplomatic efforts to end the aggression and secure the Palestinians' legitimate rights.

"These cowardly acts will not break the will of Jordanians," he said, "nor will they weaken their unity or resolve. On the contrary, they will only deepen our commitment to defending the nation and standing behind His Majesty the King and our armed forces."

He reiterated that Jordan faces threats from both internal and external forces, calling for reinforced social cohesion and national solidarity to block any attempts by extremists to sow instability.

Referring to a recent statement by His Majesty King Abdullah warning against those receiving instructions from foreign actors, Fayez said, "Enough is enough. We must all shoulder our national responsibility and confront anyone who threatens Jordan's core values and interests."

He also reiterated the Senate's full support for the JAF and security agencies, praising them as the guardians of Jordan's safety and sovereignty.

Also on Tuesday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi reiterated that any attempt to undermine Jordan's national security constitutes a "grave act of treason" that must be met with the harshest legal penalties.

Safadi stressed that there will be no leniency for those who engage in subversive activities that serve the interests of the nation's enemies, declaring that such actions are unequivocally rejected by the House of Representatives.

He stressed that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and supported by the strength of the JAF and security agencies, will remain steadfast and secure.

The country, he said, is further fortified by the vigilance and loyalty of its people, who stand united against any threat to its stability.

Referring to the recently uncovered terrorist cell by the General Intelligence Department (GID), Safadi said the incident reflects a mindset steeped in double standards and hostility towards the state, its institutions and its national symbols.

He described the embrace of militia ideologies within a strong and sovereign state, a country long known for its stability and humanitarian stance, as an inexcusable crime.

“These are unforgivable actions,” Safadi said,“especially in a country that has served as a pillar of security and a refuge in a turbulent region.”

He added that in the face of such threats, only the language of strength and the authority of the state can prevail.“What a vile act, and what a despicable goal for that misguided group,” he said.

Safadi also reiterated Jordan's resilience, saying:“This nation will endure, and those who commit such treachery are destined to fail.”

Also on Tuesday, Parliamentary blocs and committees condemned what they described as criminal plots aimed at undermining Jordan's security and endangering the lives of its citizens.

The Lower House's Foreign Affairs Committee praised the GID, JAF, and all security agencies for their role in safeguarding the country and thwarting the alleged plots.

"The alertness and professionalism demonstrated by our security bodies reflect their continued efficiency and capability to neutralise threats to Jordan's stability," committee chair MP Dina Bashir said in a statement.

She lauded the GID for foiling what she called "dark and dangerous schemes" that sought to destabilise the country, emphasising the importance of national unity and the backing of the Hashemite leadership.

The committee also denounced the reported affiliation of the uncovered cell with foreign organisations, calling for those responsible to be held accountable. "Any attempt to undermine national security must be met with full legal consequences," the statement said.

The Erada (Will) and Islamic Homeland parliamentary bloc echoed similar sentiments, expressing pride in the efforts of Jordan's security services and describing the thwarted plots as "cowardly" and "heinous."

"These acts will not affect the determination of the Jordanian people or shake the cohesion of our internal front under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah," the bloc said.

It accused the perpetrators of seeking to sow instability and fracture national unity, particularly at a time when Jordan is actively supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The bloc described the alleged plans as violations of Jordanian sovereignty and called for severe legal action against those involved.

The Centrist Parties' Coalition parliamentary bloc said Jordan's security was a "red line" that must not be crossed, voicing support for the country's leadership and security apparatus in the face of threats.

The bloc urged a tough stance on anyone complicit in what it called a "despicable conspiracy" and called for enhanced coordination among security, judicial, and legislative authorities to uproot extremism.

It warned of ideological and intellectual infiltration targeting certain segments of society, stressing the need for heightened awareness efforts and vigilance against any activity that could undermine social cohesion.

The bloc also commended the GID's professionalism, describing it as "a bulwark of the homeland," and saluted the armed forces and all security agencies for their round-the-clock efforts to protect the country.

It credited Jordan's security achievements to His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership and vision, as well as the support of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, who it said represents the aspirations of Jordanian youth.

The Azm Party bloc also praised the "heroic" work of Jordan's security services in preventing what it called "cowardly schemes" that sought to destabilise the country.

"These vile attempts will not break the will of Jordanians nor undermine our unified front," the bloc said.

It condemned the plots as a "flagrant violation" of national sovereignty, describing them as hostile actions by extremist forces opposed to Jordan's principles of moderation, justice, and the rule of law.

The bloc called for a firm legal response to any attempt to threaten public safety and warned against complacency in addressing any individual or group involved in disturbing the country's security.

The bloc reaffirmed its unwavering support for Jordan's security agencies and called on the public to stand united against any threat to the nation.

The Taqaddom also parliamentary bloc denounced what it called "plots and conspiracies" that it said aimed to destabilise Jordan and serve "malicious agendas" intended to derail the country's efforts to defend the Palestinian cause.