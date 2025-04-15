Biomednewsbreaks - Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Secures $3.7M In Warrant Inducement Transaction
About Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.
Bluejay is a medical diagnostics company focused on improving patient outcomes using its Symphony System, a cost-effective, rapid, near-patient testing system for sepsis triage and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay's first product candidate, an IL-6 Test for sepsis, is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 20 minutes from“sample-to-result” to help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions. More information is available at .
