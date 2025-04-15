Biomednewsbreaks - Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Secures $3.7M In Warrant Inducement Transaction

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bluejay (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a medical technology company developing rapid diagnostics on its Symphony platform to improve patient outcomes in critical care settings. The company recently announced its entry into an agreement with institutional investors to exercise existing warrants to purchase up 1,085,106 shares of common stock at a reduced exercise price of $3.42 per share, resulting in approximately $3.7 million in gross proceeds. In consideration for the exercise of the existing warrants for cash, the investors received new five-year warrants to purchase the same number of shares at an exercise price of $3.42 per share. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the exclusive financial advisor in connection with the transaction. Hogan Lovells US LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. served as counsel to Aegis.

To view the full press release, visit

About Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.

Bluejay is a medical diagnostics company focused on improving patient outcomes using its Symphony System, a cost-effective, rapid, near-patient testing system for sepsis triage and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay's first product candidate, an IL-6 Test for sepsis, is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 20 minutes from“sample-to-result” to help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions. More information is available at .

