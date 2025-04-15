Made For Victory Grant Programme To Cover 150 Arms Component Manufacturers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of UAH 1 billion has been allocated for the 'Made for Victory' programme supporting the manufacturers of military equipment components this year. These grants are expected to cover about 150 enterprises.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Andrii Teliupa during a webinar on the start of the programme, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For this programme, we have allocated UAH 1 billion this year. The average bill is expected to cover 150 enterprises that will receive grants. If we see a high demand, and we hope that companies will be actively using this tool, we are ready to increase this sum,” Teliupa told.

In his words, the Made for Victory programme is a new element of the government grant assistance programme for processing industry manufacturers. As part of the programme, the enterprises involved in the production of components for weapons, military equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles can receive a grant of up to UAH 8 million to purchase equipment on co-financing terms, i.e. 50% will be covered by the state, and another 50% – by manufacturers. For the enterprises operating in frontline regions, these grants can cover up to 80% of costs.

“Perhaps, UAH 8 million is not sufficient for the modernization of large enterprises. We understand this, but for now this is the maximum amount that we can allocate for one company. At the same time, programme participants can combine it with the 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%' programme and, thus, fully resolve the issue of new equipment purchases,” Teliupa explained.

Currently, grants under this programme are provided by Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. Sense Bank is also expected to join the programme.

