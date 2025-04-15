U.S. Virgin Islands Makes A Bold Impression At Seatrade Cruise Global 2025

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism concluded a highly successful week at Seatrade Cruise Global 2025 , the cruise industry's leading annual event, held in Miami, Florida. With a focus on strengthening partnerships, showcasing the territory's unique offerings, and elevating its cruise tourism strategy, the USVI delegation left a lasting impression on global cruise leaders, stakeholders, and attendees.

The U.S. Virgin Islands delegation began the week with a warm and energetic welcome reception-a Caribbean BBQ hosted by Governor Albert Bryan Jr. at the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) headquarters . The event, proudly sponsored by the Department of Tourism, set the tone for a week of connection and collaboration. Cruise executives, partners, and media were treated to authentic Virgin Islands hospitality and cuisine in a festive atmosphere that celebrated the territory's vibrant culture and growing role in the global cruise industry.

Throughout the conference, Governor Bryan and Commissioner Boschulte held a series of high-level, productive meetings with leading cruise lines, including Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International . Discussions centered around itinerary planning, infrastructure improvements, guest experience enhancements, and sustainability efforts-all aimed at expanding cruise offerings and increasing calls to St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John.

Cruise tourism to the U.S. Virgin Islands continues to grow, with passenger arrivals reaching 1.7 million in 2024-up 90,000 from the previous year. Projections indicate 1.8 million arrivals in 2025 and 1.9 million in 2026. St. Thomas and St. John led the way with 542,071 passengers at Crown Bay and 983,862 at WICO, while St. Croix welcomed 169,228 at the AAMF port. The Department of Tourism remains focused on sustaining this momentum through strategic planning and strong industry partnerships. "Seatrade Cruise Global provides an unmatched platform for dialogue with our cruise partners," said Commissioner Boschulte. "We came to the table with a clear vision for growth and innovation in cruise tourism, and the interest and enthusiasm from our partners have been extremely encouraging."

In addition to leadership meetings, the Department of Tourism team was active on the tradeshow floor, where they conducted dozens of industry engagements and introduced attendees to the authentic spirit of the USVI. The USVI booth became a standout attraction, buzzing with cultural energy thanks to live performances from steel pan musicians, moko jumbies, and traditional dancers . Staff also distributed branded giveaways that kept the USVI top of mind for potential visitors and industry representatives alike.

The USVI's presence at Seatrade underscored its commitment to balancing economic development with cultural integrity. From infrastructure investment to community-based tourism experiences, the territory is focused on delivering a cruise product that is both competitive and uniquely Virgin Islands.

"We're not just selling a destination-we're sharing our story," adds Commissioner Boschulte. "Our islands offer unmatched beauty, but it's our people, culture, and authenticity that truly make us a world-class destination for cruise travelers."

With momentum from Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, the USVI is poised for continued growth in cruise tourism, fueled by cross-industry thought strategy, strong partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to , follow us @VisitUSVI on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Pinterest, and @USVITourism on TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

