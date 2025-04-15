3Iq Launches Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ), Backed By Lead Investors Including Skybridge Capital

This landmark launch of the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ), backed by robust lead investment, underscores 3iQ's track record as a trailblazer in delivering fully regulated, first-to-market digital asset investment products, including Canada's first publicly traded Bitcoin and Ether funds, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) and The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH).

In October 2023, The Ether Fund and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) became the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) in North America to incorporate staking Ether into their investment strategies.

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp . ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced that the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (Ticker: SOLQ) will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) tomorrow, April 16, 2025. The largest unitholders in SOLQ will include industry stalwart SkyBridge Capital, among other notable investors. The SOLQ launch marks yet another pioneering milestone for 3iQ, renowned for being the first to bring innovative and regulated digital asset investment products to market.

SOLQ launches with a 0% management fee for the first 12 months, making it among the most competitively priced digital asset ETFs available. The ETF invests in long-term holdings of Solana (SOL) purchased from leading digital asset trading platforms and over-the-counter (OTC) counterparties, and will also provide investors with attractive staking rewards. Listing on the TSX will make SOLQ accessible to qualified investors globally, subject to local requirements.

"We are delighted to launch this ground-breaking 3iQ Solana Staking ETF with investments from SkyBridge Capital and other investors," said Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO of 3iQ . "As innovators in the digital asset investment management space, their support not only confirms the attractiveness of SOLQ, but also 3iQ's position as a leader in the industry and demonstrates how our approach to well-constructed and risk managed fund solutions attracts best-in-class investors to our products."

SkyBridge is making a $50 million lead investment in the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF.

The ETF provides a secure, fully transparent and operationally efficient vehicle for institutional and retail investors to directly gain SOL investment exposure and its high-growth potential while generating passive rewards through staking to enhance yield, seeking a greater total return.

To learn more about the 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ) and 3iQ's trusted expertise and well-established history of working with regulators, please visit solana-staking-etf .

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, has the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and offers other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq .

About SkyBridge Capital

SkyBridge Capital is a global alternative investment firm specializing in financial technology, digital assets, venture capital and multi-manager solutions. The firm, founded by Anthony Scaramucci in 2005, has allocated over half of SkyBridge's assets under management to digital assets, an emerging asset class that is reshaping the future of finance.

For more information, visit .

Media Contacts for 3iQ

Europe

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

[email protected]

North America

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

+1 862-777-4274

[email protected]

Julie Mercuro

JConnelly

+1 973-349-6471

[email protected]

Important information

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at .

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States, including to US news wire services. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities of the ETF have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.

SOURCE 3iQ

