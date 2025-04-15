BMI Exhibits At AACRAO 2025, Strengthening Partnerships In Higher Education

BMI Imaging continues to foster relationships with registrars and admissions officers at the 2025 AACRAO conference.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BMI Imaging Systems team attended the 110th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) from March 30 to April 2, 2025, held at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. This annual event brings together registrars, admissions officers, and higher education professionals from across the country. AACRAO's mission is to advance and support a diverse, interconnected community of higher education professionals, institutions, and learners.

For decades, BMI has partnered with higher education institutions to provide digital solutions that streamline access to essential records. While student records are a priority, BMI also supports digitization for other vital areas such as human resources and finance departments, helping these organizations operate efficiently. By assisting higher education professionals in digitizing their records, BMI empowers them to access data quickly and manage their responsibilities more effectively.

BMI Account Executive Jake Walker, education records specialist, commented, "Digitization projects in higher education often don't demand immediate action, but they're crucial for long-term efficiency. Many registrars and admissions professionals are eager to digitize, but sometimes the resources or timing aren't ideal. The AACRAO conference provides an excellent platform to reconnect with colleagues, understand their unique needs, and help them figure out the best approach to move forward with their digitization plans."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

