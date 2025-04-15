Exclusive NFL Draft Weekend Brunch With Former NFL And Wisconsin Badger Players In Green Bay, Next Weekend

Experience the Best Brunch Ever during the NFL Draft! Enjoy a brunch at Oneida Country Club with former players, plus chances to win lodging, gift cards, etc.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Football fans and food lovers alike are in for a VIP experience during the 2025 NFL Draft with the Best Brunch Ever , hosted at the prestigious Oneida Country Club on Friday, April 25th.

Enjoy a gourmet buffet with two carving stations, complimentary mimosas, and Bloody Marys. Mingle with renowned legends from the NFL, and discover how Best Christmas Ever is transforming lives in your community.

Beyond the brunch, attendees have additional opportunities to win big with our Best Sweepstakes Ever , featuring:

Grand Prize: Experience the ultimate NFL Draft getaway: accommodations for four, VIP access to the exclusive Best Brunch Ever with former NFL players, and private transportation in a Cybertruck. Ride in style to both the Best Draft Ever and the Best Brunch Ever, turning heads while living the MVP experience. Brought to you by SafeTeam and M2 Financial

Second Prize: $1,000 gift card.

Third Prize: Two tickets to the Best Brunch Ever ($500 value).

Football fans driving in for the NFL Draft can also take advantage of affordable and spacious parking in Ashwaubenon, just 5.1 miles from Lambeau Field, for only $50/day.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the draft like a VIP, all while learning how Best Christmas Ever can change lives in your community!

For more details on parking, sweepstakes entry, and VIP brunch tickets, visit .

Dave Krause

Best Christmas Ever

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

A Surprise Christmas Drop in Carlton, MN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.