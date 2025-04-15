EMERGENCY HEALTH WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 120

South Dakota Health Care Professionals Choose Strong Union Representation

STURGIS, S.D., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 15 paramedics, EMTs, and other emergency health professionals who work for the City of Sturgis, South Dakota, have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 120.

"We're proud and excited to officially become Teamsters," said Casey Baker, a paramedic and new member of Local 120. "Standing together with Local 120, we're ready to negotiate a strong first contract. We know we're backed by the strongest labor union in the country - and we're just getting started."

These new Teamsters wanted to form a union so they can have strong representation on the job that guarantees they are compensated fairly and have a real voice over their working conditions.

"It's an honor to welcome these hardworking men and women to our union," said James Heeren, a business agent at Local 120. "Emergency health providers do some of the toughest and most important work in America, and I know they will bring that same energy as we work together to bargain a lucrative first contract."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120 .

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED