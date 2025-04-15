Icon Property Tax Launches Full-Service, No-Upfront-Fee Appeal Solution For Homeowners And Businesses

Firm simplifies property tax appeals with expert support and transparent, no-upfront-fee pricing

DALLAS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Property Tax has officially launched its comprehensive property insights dashboard, making it easier than ever for residential and commercial property owners to lower their property tax bills. With no upfront costs and a performance-based model, Icon is removing the barriers of cost, complexity, and uncertainty from the property tax protest process.

With over 30 years of combined industry experience, Icon Property Tax has helped clients save more than $100 million through successful property tax reductions. The firm's team of local tax agents manages the entire appeal process-from filing to resolution-striving to maximize savings with minimal stress for property owners.

"Filing a property tax appeal can be overwhelming for most people," said Nick Olenec, CEO and Founder of Icon Property Tax. "We created a streamlined, risk-free approach that puts the power back in the hands of property owners - helping them secure fair property tax assessments without the hassle."

Icon's easy-to-use, tech-enabled platform lets clients start and track their appeals online with complete transparency. The company uses in-depth market data and customized analysis to build strong cases for residential and commercial appeals, improving success rates and client satisfaction.

Industry research shows that fewer than 5% of property owners appeal their property tax assessments, even though many are over-assessed and eligible for substantial savings. Icon Property Tax is on a mission to change that by making property tax relief more accessible, affordable, and achievable for everyone.

Whether you're a homeowner, landlord, or commercial property manager, Icon Property Tax offers a trusted, proven, and powerful way to reduce your property taxes.

About Icon Property Tax

Icon Property Tax is a leading firm dedicated to helping property owners reduce their tax liabilities through expert appeals and personalized service. With over 30 years of combined industry experience, our team of trusted local tax agents has secured more than $100 million in tax savings for property owners. We specialize in residential and commercial property tax appeals, utilizing advanced data analytics and in-depth market knowledge to build compelling cases. Our performance-based model ensures that clients pay no upfront fees and only pay when they save.

SOURCE Icon Property Tax

