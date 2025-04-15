MOON VALLEY NURSERIES NAMES JAMES HANISON AS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As Moon Valley Nurseries continues on its path of expansion and growth, we're excited to welcome James Hanison to our executive leadership team," said Brian Flood, CEO at Moon Valley Nurseries. "James brings more than 25 years of experience in retail leadership from some of the world's most renowned organizations to the company and we look forward to seeing his innovative approach propel us forward."

Hanison's extensive career in retail spans renowned organizations, including Target, Walmart, and West Marine, and includes publicly traded and private-equity-owned businesses. James has led global teams throughout his career and held key leadership roles in retail store management, e-commerce, retail strategy, operations transformation, marketing, and human resources. His leadership has driven large-scale transformation and ensured organizations adapt to the ever-evolving retail landscape.

"I'm excited to bring my customer-first mentality and hands-on approach to leadership to Moon Valley Nurseries," said James Hanison, COO at Moon Valley Nurseries. "I've seen time and again how genuine engagement, mutual trust, and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences form the foundation of a strong company culture and customer base. Moon Valley Nurseries has seen tremendous growth over the years and the trajectory is remarkable, all thanks to the incredible work of the dedicated teammates around the country. I'm inspired and energized by each of them and for what's ahead for the organization."

Known for his Affiliative Leadership Style, Hanison is a servant leader who thrives on collaboration and empowering teams. Hanison graduated from Georgia State University and earned a bachelor's degree in human resource management.

ABOUT MOON VALLEY NURSERIES

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1995, Moon Valley Nurseries is the largest fully-integrated nursery and box tree grower in the United States, now operating 19 farms and over 48 retail locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas, with more than 2,100 acres of nursery property. While leading the industry in professional landscape design, expert planting services, and cutting-edge nutrients and fertilizers , Moon Valley Nurseries is home to the world's best trees and plants and offers shipping to customers across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Moon Valley Nurseries