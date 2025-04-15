Lalamove Brings Care To Elderly Communities Across Asia With Eldercare On The MOVE'

This initiative supported six eldercare facilities with logistics assistance and NGOs with users' loyalty point donations HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, is rolling out its latest Deliver Care initiative ElderCare on the MOVE , with a mission to bring smiles and support to elderly communities across Asia. This initiative is part of Deliver Care, Lalamove's CSR programme dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.







With its fast and affordable delivery solutions, Lalamove facilitates the delivery of senior care items to eldercare facilities and NGOs, supporting their efforts to enhance the well-being of their residents. Through this initiative, Lalamove collaborates with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and its driver partners to provide essential supplies and thoughtful gifts directly to six partnered eldercare facilities, enabling them to focus on delivering care and support to their communities.

To further enhance this effort, Lalamove users can now extend their support to elder communities by registering as members of Lalamove Rewards and donating their accumulated LalaPoints with each completed order. These donations will directly benefit the operations of six partner eldercare facilities across the region, reinforcing Lalamove's commitment to making a positive impact on society.

'As the global aging population continues to grow, addressing the challenges faced by elderly individuals, such as social isolation and access to essential support, has become increasingly important. At Lalamove, we believe in giving back to those who have shaped our communities,' said Quincy Yip, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Lalamove . 'Through ElderCare on the MOVE, we leverage our logistics network to provide practical support to targeted elderly individuals in need. By facilitating access to essential supplies, we hope to make a positive impact on their well-being and foster a stronger sense of connection within the community.'

Lalamove teams in selected markets have gone the extra mile to create meaningful initiatives that provide tailored support to elderly communities:



In Hong Kong, Lalamove joined hands with its corporate client, Tin Tin Doi Bou, a rehabilitation supplies store dedicated to refurbishing secondhand wheelchairs and giving them a new lease on life for those in need. Through this collaboration, the savings generated and the refurbished wheelchairs are donated to the Hong Kong Christian Services and Christian Family Service Centre, extending much-needed support to underserved seniors in the community.





This Ramadan, a holy month observed by Muslims worldwide which is marked by fasting, prayer, and reflection, Lalamove's team in Indonesia visited Yayasan Al Madiniyah in Jakarta. They delivered Iftar meals, groceries, and supplies to the elderly, and concluded with a special Iftar gathering where elderly driver partners received food packages.







Lalamove Thailand partnered with Bangkok Drug Store, one of its corporate clients, to support the elderly by purchasing care supplies for seniors through an exclusive deal. These items were delivered to the River of Peace Foundation by Lalamove dedicated driver partners.

This initiative embodies Lalamove's vision for empowering local communities to deliver positive change, illustrating how even the smallest deliveries can create a lasting impact. Join us in making a difference today:

Appendix Here are the eldercare facilities/NGOs partnered with Lalamove for the 'ElderCare on the MOVE' campaign:

Hong Kong Christian Service (Hong Kong)

Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS) is a non-profit organization committed to serving the community by providing compassionate support, and empowering individuals and families in Hong Kong through a diverse array of social services and programs.



Christian Family Service Centre (Hong Kong)

Established in 1954, the Christian Family Service Centre (CFSC) is a non-profit organization that provides a wide range of social services, including elderly care, family support, rehabilitation, and mental health services, to promote holistic well-being in the community.



The Lost Project (Kuala Lumpur)

Based in Kuala Lumpur, The Lost Project is a social enterprise that focuses on creating awareness and solutions for social issues such as homelessness, poverty, and mental health through creative initiatives, volunteer programs, and advocacy campaigns.



Kanlungan ni Maria (Manila)

Kanlungan ni Maria provides a compassionate home for the elderly who are poor, abandoned, or neglected in Antipolo City, Philippines, offering care in a community inspired by Christian and Marian values.



Coalition of Services of the Elderly (Manila)

Based in Quezon City, the Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) advocates for the dignity, health, and security of older persons in the Philippines through community-based programs and elder rights advocacy.



Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (Singapore)

Founded in 1910, Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital is a charitable healthcare institution in Singapore that specializes in providing affordable medical, nursing, and rehabilitative care, particularly for the elderly and underprivileged communities.



Yayasan Al Madiniyah (Jakarta)

Yayasan Al Madiniyah is a non-profit organization in Jakarta dedicated to promoting education and social welfare. It focuses on empowering underserved communities through educational programs, humanitarian aid, and social development initiatives.



River of Peace Foundation (Bangkok)

The River of Peace Foundation is a Bangkok-based foundation committed to improving the lives of impoverished elderly individuals. It provides essential aid such as food, medical supplies, and shelter, while also addressing physical and mental health needs through various support programs.





