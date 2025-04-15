403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today a cash distribution of US$0.0517 per REIT unit for the month of April 2025, representing US$0.62 per REIT unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about May 15, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 30. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading unchanged at $22.25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment