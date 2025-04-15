Ukrainian Troops Use New Method Of Demining In Kharkiv Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian troops use a new method of demining in the Kharkiv sector

The device was developed by a serviceman from Rivne region, the commander of an engineer platoon, Andriy, call sign“Lisnyk,” according to an Ukrinform publication.

The modular cumulative system“Spalakh” was developed by analogy with foreign devices. It neutralizes explosive ordnance so that their fragments are scattered over a few meters. It uses 20 times less plastid.

“In the case of a conventional method of destroying, for example, a 152-mm artillery shell, 0.8-1 kg of TNT in checkers is required, while a cumulative device needs 50 grams,” Lisnyk says.

Almost the entire product is made of plastic, the parts are printed on a 3D printer, and only the cumulative funnel is made of copper.

The cumulative method can neutralize any munitions: from the anti-personnel mine“Peliustka” to a guided aerial bomb, the serviceman said.

“About three months ago, we destroyed a guided aerial bomb in the Kharkiv sector. It landed not far from our fortifications and did not detonate. We couldn't take it to the training ground because the distance to the enemy was too short. So we“split” the guided aerial bomb into parts, and it took only 50 grams of explosives,” says Lisnyk.

In total, his platoon has already destroyed more than 500 explosive devices in this way.

“Spalakh” and“Spalakh+” have been tested and codified by the Ministry of Defense, so they can be officially purchased. The devices are manufactured by a private enterprise. The parts are printed on a 3D printer. One“Spalakh” costs up to UAH 500. Production can be scaled up to 20,000 units per month, but this is not currently being discussed.

The developer believes that in the future, every infantryman could use such a device.

As reported, employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared more than 17,500 hectares of water since the start of the full-scale war.