Slatkin + Co. Captures Spring At Elton John's London Home With Launch Of New Fragrance Collection With The Singer

This collection includes an all-new 8oz Reed Wicker Candle Set, a lovely variety of 14.5oz candles, and 4 oz Reed Diffusers. Each new scent tells a story of spring's vibrant awakening with fragrances that are a tribute to the season of renewal, fresh blooms, and the promise of bright, sunny days ahead.

"Being able to release a second collection inspired by Elton's Woodside estate is truly a dream. Together, our passions for fresh, bright fragrances have created a beautiful collection for Spring," said Harry Slatkin, Founder and CEO of Slatkin + Co. "Each scent is a reflection of Elton's vibrant lifestyle, showcasing the beauty of Elton's Woodside Estate at springtime."



Spring Rain : Fresh Fallen Rain, Vibrant Honeysuckle, Jasmine Petals, Dewy Stems

The English attribute the rains in England for their beautiful verdant gardens. At the Woodside estate, the rain gently falls across the gardens leaving the scent of fresh rain combined with vibrant honeysuckle, white jasmine petals and the dewy stems.



English Lavender Shortbread : Dried English Lavender, Baked Vanilla Shortbread, Sugar Crystals, & Pinch of Nutmeg

A yearly tradition at Woodside, guests are gifted with freshly made shortbread infused with English Lavender grown in the kitchen garden. Dried English Lavender is folded into baked vanilla shortbread that is sprinkled with sugar crystals and a pinch of nutmeg for this delicious treat



Ginger Mango: Luscious Mango, Crystalized Ginger, Ripe Tangerine, & Lime Blossom

A favorite combination of Elton's that burns in the hallways of his estate. Luscious Mango is combined with crystallized ginger infused with ripe tangerine and lime blossom for an uplifting scent



Ivy's Rose Garden : Pink Rose, Sweet Peony, Orchard Citrus, & Cedarwood

Inspired by Elton's grandmother, Ivy, and her love of roses that grow outside the L'Orangerie cottage on the grounds of Woodside, this fragrance combines freshly picked pink roses and sweet peony combined with cedarwood and citrus from the orchard.



English Moss : Fresh Eucalyptus, Crisp Green Apple, & Cedarwood

After the rain has fallen at Woodside, the countryside turns verdant green with the emergence of English moss, its presence filling the air with an iconic scent that combines the freshness of eucalyptus, crisp green apples from the orchards, and the woodiness of cedarwood.



Windsor Festival : Bergamot, Neroli, Ylang Ylang, & Sandalwood

The lovely Windsor Festival scent is a blend of bergamot, neroli, ylang ylang, and sandalwood, making for a captivating fragrance to adore all season long.



Rhubarb Strawberry Crumble : Ripe Rhubarb, Red Strawberry, Honey Drizzle, Crumble Pie Crust

Freshly harvested from the Woodside gardens, ripe rhubarb and red strawberries are combined with a honey drizzle and baked in a crumble crust until hot and bubbly



Sugared Pear & Vanilla : Bartlett Pear, Vanilla Bean, Sparkling Orange, Amberwood

During the Autumnal months at Woodside, juicy ripe pears are harvested and stored for the spring season for when they are combined with vanilla bean, sparkling orange and then slowly roasted with amber wood creating a refreshing and juicy compote that is the perfect addition for a picnic on a sunny springtime day

Apple Mint Tea : Crisp Apple, Mint Leaf Tea, Lush Pear Nectar, Apple Blossom

The perfect pairing for the delectable treats that fill the Woodside Hamper – crisp red Apples grown in the Woodside Orchards are combined with freshly steeped mint leaf tea that have been infused with a touch of lush pear nectar and the sweetness of apple blossoms creating a soothing and refreshing beverage to be shared by all

"My love for candles has always been rooted in their ability to transform a space and evoke emotion. Working with Slatkin + Co, and my good friend Harry Slatkin, has been a true joy, and I'm thrilled to now introduce a new collection just in time for Spring," said Elton John. "This collection is inspired by the season of renewal, with scents that reflect the vibrant energy, fresh blooms, and light-filled days ahead. Each candle is a tribute to the optimism and beauty that Spring brings."

Elton John's second collection with Slatkin + Co. will be available exclusively on QVC this Spring. QVC will be debuting the new line on April 14th.

"Our second collection beautifully blends the timeless elegance of florals with a passion for design and fragrance" said Kristen Stevens, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager of Home Merchandising, QVC. "We are delighted to once again partner with two visionary talents to present a collection that offers a unique glimpse into Elton's deep love for scent and Slatkin's unparalleled craftsmanship."

For more information on the collection, click here .

