Petrol, Gas Prices Fall, Gold, Diesel, Sugar Surge In Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of petrol and liquefied gas declined, but that of sugar, diesel and gold increased during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar went up from 2,500afs to 2,550afs.

The price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour cost 1,350afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed stable at 2,600afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil remained unchanged at 1,700afs, a kilogram of African black tea at 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,400afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,600afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,750afs, one kilogram of black tea for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol fell from 62afs to 61afs and liquefied gas from 52afs to 50afs.

He also said the price of one kilogram of diesel surged from 57afs to 58afs.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went up from 5,900afs to 6,250afs and the same amount of the Russian variety surged from 4800afs to 5,100afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said the local currency strengthened during the week as one US dollar was traded at 71.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 250afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 73.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 255afs. The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

