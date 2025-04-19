403
NATO requires from Romania to start WWIII
(MENAFN) Calin Georgescu, a former Romanian presidential candidate whose campaign was disqualified earlier this year, has accused NATO of planning to launch World War III from Romanian territory. In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Georgescu claimed that his opposition to NATO and his pro-peace message were key reasons behind his disqualification from the presidential race.
Georgescu, a right-wing critic of NATO, the European Union, and Western involvement in Ukraine, unexpectedly secured 23% of the vote in the first round of November’s election. However, Romania’s Constitutional Court later annulled the results, citing campaign irregularities, and barred him from running again.
During his appearance on Carlson’s podcast, Georgescu alleged that NATO intends to use Romania—home to its largest military base and sharing a 380-mile (612 km) border with Ukraine—as a launchpad for a wider conflict. He claimed Romania is strategically vital for NATO and European powers like French President Emmanuel Macron.
“They want to turn NATO into an offensive force and are actively pushing for war,” Georgescu said. He maintained that his campaign focused solely on peace, which allegedly triggered backlash from those seeking conflict.
Georgescu asserted that most Romanians oppose involvement in any war and criticized what he called the “globalist mafia” for stripping him of his candidacy—comparing the effort to alleged attempts to sabotage Donald Trump’s political career in the U.S.
In a previous interview on ‘The Shawn Ryan Show’ in January, Georgescu raised similar concerns about Romania’s growing NATO infrastructure being used for military operations against Russia.
Romania, a NATO member since 2004, has been expanding the MK Air Base, set to become the alliance’s largest installation in Europe. Russia has labeled the base as a direct threat and warned it would be a primary target in any future conflict.
