Dukhan Bank Announces April Winners In Thara'a Savings Account Prize Draw

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

In this month's draw, Muhsina Alnabit won the top prize of QR50,000, while the remaining winners each received a cash prize pf QR5,000. These individuals include Jassim Al-Behaimi, Fatima Alyafei, Kasim Daloul, Kamel Hussein, Miran Allam, Abdulrahman Fakhroo, Fathiya Mohammed, Albandari Almana, Cheryl Basa, Mohammed Al-Marri, Omar Awadulla, Rhoda Barasi, Noora Alrumaihi, Maryam Al-Mahannadi, Rashid Al-Maslamani, Khalid Ahmed Faisal, Aisha Al-Mulla, Maryam Al-Mannai, Tariq Elhalees, Mohamed Abohajieh, Khalid Framerzi, Mustapha Achir, Nahla Merhi, Maged Adel Hassaballa, Saja Almeer, Fatima Al-Mahansa, Mehaiya Nabet, Qaisar Hussain, Mohammed Keshaish, Randa Abdelkhalig, Chakib Dejoui, Maamoun Saqer, Dalia Elmaghrabi, and Alaa Agha.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with its enhanced Tharaa savings account campaign, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding clients.

The upgraded campaign now features a total prize pool of QR5,025,000, with 327 winners throughout the year.

The initiative includes three grand prizes of QR1,000,000 each, awarded every four months, along with monthly draws featuring a QR50,000 prize and 35 additional prizes of QR5,000.

Tharaa, a Sharia-compliant savings account, offers customers exclusive benefits, including access to Dukhan Bank's innovative digital banking services in the country.

Customers interested in participating can open a Tharaa savings account via Dukhan Bank's website, mobile app, or by visiting any branch. For more information, customers can call 800 8555 or reach out to Rashid, the bank's virtual assistant, via WhatsApp at 44100888.